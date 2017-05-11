Toronto early childhood educator charged after 2-month child pornography investigation

Toronto police have arrested a 26-year-old man who works as an early childhood educator after a two-month child pornography investigation.

Ko-Lun “Kevin” Liu has been charged with accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his Scarborough home seizing computers and equipment

Global News has learned Liu has been working as a teacher assistant at Family Day Care Services since September 2016. In the summer of 2016, he interned at the daycare’s Don Valley East location. Liu also spent three months in 2014 doing an internship at the Nelson Mandela Child Care Centre in Regent Park. He has also volunteered with St. John Ambulance and taught taekwondo to children.

Police said the allegations are deeply disturbing, but investigators do not believe any of the images seized from Liu’s computer equipment involve children he was supervising.



Story continues below 0511 14:39 Man Arr. In Child Sxl Abuse Imgs Invst., Ko-lun "kevin" Liu, 26, Fc 4 Chgs https://t.co/fHWUknLgib — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 11, 2017

“At this time, we have no indication he has taken any images himself but we seized a lot of electronic evidence this morning. We have to go through those images and it’s obviously going to take us some time. If we do find videos or images that are concerning to us, that we believe he created, we will be in touch with parents and the agencies he worked for,” Det. Sgt. Paul Krawczyk told Global News Thursday.

Joan Arruda, executive director of Family Day Care Services, confirmed Liu worked as “supply staff.” Arruda said the organization is very distressed by the news of Liu’s arrest, adding Family Day Care prides itself on its screening process.

“As of today, Liu no longer has access to any programs or any of the child care centres,” she said.

Arruda said parents and staff will be notified of the arrest.

Liu was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.