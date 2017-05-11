Flood threat puts Okanagan high school on evacuation alert

George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country has been placed on evacuation alert because of rising waters in Vernon Creek.

​The school says it has a contingency plan in place should the alert be changed to an evacuation order.

If the alert changes to an order, the contingency plan includes transporting students home or to an evacuation site where they can be picked up by parents. The school would then be closed.

Parents are being advised that if an order is issued, they will need to make alternate arrangements for their children for the duration of the school closure.