Sandbag locations in central Okanagan

If you are needing sandbags, the following are locations where you can find them throughout the central Okanagan as of Thursday morning.

Kelowna:

Empty Sandbags:

City of Kelowna Fire Station #1 at 2255 Enterprise Way

Sand & Sandbags:

Burne Avenue, west of Ethel Street at Mill Creek

221 Adams Road – North Reeds Corner area (Industrial Park)

1870 Maple Street – Downtown area

1118 Brookside Road – Capri area

Radant Road (two sites) – Mission area

Pre-filled Sandbags, Sand and Sand Bags:

End of Bluebird Road – Mission area

Truswell Road – Mission area

Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado – Mission

Rowcliffe Avenue at Richter Street – Downtown/Sutherland

Burtch Road – Apple Bowl Parking Lot

West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents:

Sand and Sandbags:

1341 Green Bay Road

2606 Casa Loma

Pritchard Park at 1587 Pritchard Drive

4081 Hitchner Road

Pebbles Beach Park at 2589 Whitworth Road

Lake Country:

Sand and Sandbags:

Swalwell Park at 9950 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Deldor Rd at Mayrus Rd

Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road

Sand:

Okanagan Centre Fire Hall (10591 Okanagan Centre Rd. East)

Peachland:

Sandbags:

Peachland Fire Department at 4401 3rd Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of these times and on Weekends, please call fire dispatch at 250-469-8801 to arrange a pick up time.

Sand:

At the end of Chidley Road

RDCO Electoral area residents:

Sand and Sandbags:

Ellison Fire Department – 4411 Old Vernon Road

North Westside Fire Rescue – Short’s Creek Firehall, Westside Road (call 250-545-1195 to arrange pick up. (Fintry, Valley of the Sun, Killiney, West Shore)

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department – 2396 Westside Road North (Trader’s Cove)

Joe Rich Fire Rescue Main hall 11481 Highway 33

Goudie hall 6550 Goudie Road

Please check cordemergency.ca for updates on sand locations throughout the day.