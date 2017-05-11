Sandbag locations in central Okanagan
If you are needing sandbags, the following are locations where you can find them throughout the central Okanagan as of Thursday morning.
Kelowna:
Empty Sandbags:
City of Kelowna Fire Station #1 at 2255 Enterprise Way
Sand & Sandbags:
Burne Avenue, west of Ethel Street at Mill Creek
221 Adams Road – North Reeds Corner area (Industrial Park)
1870 Maple Street – Downtown area
1118 Brookside Road – Capri area
Radant Road (two sites) – Mission area
Pre-filled Sandbags, Sand and Sand Bags:
End of Bluebird Road – Mission area
Truswell Road – Mission area
Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado – Mission
Rowcliffe Avenue at Richter Street – Downtown/Sutherland
Burtch Road – Apple Bowl Parking Lot
West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents:
Sand and Sandbags:
1341 Green Bay Road
2606 Casa Loma
Pritchard Park at 1587 Pritchard Drive
4081 Hitchner Road
Pebbles Beach Park at 2589 Whitworth Road
Lake Country:
Sand and Sandbags:
Swalwell Park at 9950 Bottom Wood Lake Road
Deldor Rd at Mayrus Rd
Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road
Sand:
Okanagan Centre Fire Hall (10591 Okanagan Centre Rd. East)
Peachland:
Sandbags:
Peachland Fire Department at 4401 3rd Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of these times and on Weekends, please call fire dispatch at 250-469-8801 to arrange a pick up time.
Sand:
At the end of Chidley Road
RDCO Electoral area residents:
Sand and Sandbags:
Ellison Fire Department – 4411 Old Vernon Road
North Westside Fire Rescue – Short’s Creek Firehall, Westside Road (call 250-545-1195 to arrange pick up. (Fintry, Valley of the Sun, Killiney, West Shore)
Wilson’s Landing Fire Department – 2396 Westside Road North (Trader’s Cove)
Joe Rich Fire Rescue Main hall 11481 Highway 33
Goudie hall 6550 Goudie Road
Please check cordemergency.ca for updates on sand locations throughout the day.
