Residents fondly remember the now destroyed Paddlewheel Princess

An iconic Manitoba riverboat sits charred and gutted on the Red River near Selkirk, but the memories of the Paddlewheel Princess are still alive.

On Tuesday, a fire tore through the riverboat, which took crews two hours to put out. The blaze is being called suspicious and the fire commissioner is investigating.

READ MORE: Paddlewheel Princess destroyed in massive blaze in Selkirk, Manitoba

Although the boat hasn’t sailed since 2013, many in the area have fond memories celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and weddings on it.

Jessie Sparkes lives upstream from the boat near Selkirk. Almost 40 years ago, her daughter had a wedding reception on the boat.

“It was a great time,” Sparkes said. “They took a picture with the captain that’s my favourite picture.”

Her daughter was 27-years-old at the time and now lives in Langley B.C. When she comes to visit, she usually shows her children the boat where she celebrated her wedding.

RELATED: The sinking tourism on Winnipeg’s rivers

“I called my daughter after it happened, which was on her birthday,” Sparkes said. “She was sad it was gone.”

Manitobans remember

We took to Facebook and asked people about the memories they’ve had of the Paddwheel Princess over the years. Here’s what a few people had to say: