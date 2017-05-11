Former mayoral candidate Paul Cheng to make announcement Friday at London City Hall

After shaking up the London mayoral race in 2014, Paul Cheng is back.

The former runner-up has re-emerged on the political scene in recent months after retiring from his job as an oil and gas consultant. He has attended a number of bus rapid transit consultations, even saying publicly that he opposes the $560 million proposal, currently front and centre on the City Council agenda.

In an email sent out to media Thursday afternoon, Cheng said he’ll me making an announcement from the front steps of City Hall on Friday at 2:00 pm.

Cheng didn’t say in the email what the announcement would be about, nor did he elaborate when reached by AM980 by phone.

In March, however, Cheng told AM980 exclusively that he was considering throwing his hat in the ring for the 2018 mayoral election.

“If Matt Brown wins the Nobel Peace Prize, then all bets are off. You know he’s it. He’s definitely the guy qualified,” Cheng said then of the thought process behind whether he would run. “But I don’t think he will win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Cheng came second in London’s last mayoral election, with 34.3 per cent of the vote. Current mayor Matt Brown led with 57.8 per cent of the vote.

Cheng did say that BRT would be a big enough factor to sway his decision.

“If the city was going great, if business was coming to London, if jobs were coming here, [if we were] thriving, [then] we’re going to Florida — we don’t need to be here. But I’m saying, ‘Nothing’s changed,'” he said.