Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, May 11
Happy Thursday!
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 11th!
Violence in Schools is being swept under the rug
Maddie Di Muccio, Vice-President for the Society for Quality Education, explains the issue.
Trudeau, Libral government on track to spend more
Jason Clemens, Executive Vice President at the Fraser Institute, discusses his latest findings.
Editor resigns after “Appropriation Prize” backlash
Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada, explains what ‘cultural appropriation’ means in 2017.View link »
That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from noon to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
