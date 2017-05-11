Blogs
May 11, 2017 3:15 pm
Updated: May 11, 2017 3:37 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, May 11

By Global News

Giant panda cub Jia Panpan (Top) (meaning Canadian Hope) and its mother Er Shun play at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto, Canada on March 17, 2017.

Xinhua/Li Haitao via Getty Images
A A

Happy Thursday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 11th!

Violence in Schools is being swept under the rug
Maddie Di Muccio, Vice-President for the Society for Quality Education, explains the issue.

View link »

Trudeau, Libral government on track to spend more 
Jason Clemens, Executive Vice President at the Fraser Institute, discusses his latest findings.

View link »


Editor resigns after “Appropriation Prize” backlash

Vicky Mochama, National Columnist for Metro News Canada, explains what ‘cultural appropriation’ means in 2017.

View link »


That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from noon to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News