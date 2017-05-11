Where to find sand and sandbags in the Central Okanagan

Residents in the Central Okanagan are bracing themselves for today’s weather forecast for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD) says the risk of flooding today is high and that sandbagging is one’s best defense during flooding.

Sand and sandbags are available for Kelowna residents affected or preparing for flooding, and and full list of locations can be found on CORD’s website.

The supply is constantly being replenished, but residents who notice sand running out at a location are asked to contact the information office at 250-469-8490 or toll-free at 1-877-569-8490.