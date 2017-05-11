Regina man facing attempted murder charges

A 29-year-old Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an assault on Wednesday, May 3.

Regina police were called to the 500 block of Wascana Street where a male reported that he was the victim of an assault, another call came in moments later about a second assault in the same building, but in a different apartment.

When officers arrived on scene a 55-year-old man said he was assaulted by an unknown male, who then left his residence. Police also found a 29-year-old male who was not conscious and appeared to have sustained very serious injuries.

Officers searched for the suspect but could not find anyone in the area. On May 10 a 29-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged in connection to the assaults.

Eric Philip Stevens, 29, of Regina is facing attempted murder and assault charges.

Stevens will make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.