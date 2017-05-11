Saskatoon weather outlook: windy Friday, wet weather ahead

Story highlights Mild Thursday morning 20 degree temperatures return Clouds move in Friday Wet and cooler weekend

Windy Friday before wet weather moves in!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Clouds last night kept us fairly mild with temperatures only falling back to 8 degrees this morning.

Saskatoon was shining today with mostly sunny skies to start this glorious spring day as we warmed up to the high teens by noon!

It's a pretty nice day out there, it's 14 degrees right now in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/SRd2xoC4Yr — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 11, 2017

We've already made it up to 17 degrees in Saskatoon, shooting for the 20s today! https://t.co/ZQBkwYQiDc #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/tG8kCOlKW2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 11, 2017

Beautiful noon hour in Saskatoon – we're now at 18 degrees, 20 degrees in Kindersley! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/wSrfrVW9ai — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 11, 2017

Sunshine will continue to dominate the rest of the day as we rise up to afternoon high in the low 20s.

Tonight

An upper low pressure system anchored off the coast of B.C. will push in some clouds tonight as the mercury slides back into mid-single digits.

Friday

That system will spark a low pressure system in Alberta on Friday that’ll kick in the clouds during the day with a very slight chance of showers and easterly winds at 35 km/h with gusts into the 50 km/h range.

The remnants of the upper ridge that brought in the heat on Thursday will linger during the day, but because of the added cloud cover we’ll likely only climb up to a daytime high around 19 degrees.

Weekend

As that system slides by south of the area and another one splits off and sits in Alberta, we’re looking at a good chance of rain on Saturday with rain expected to pick up on Sunday.

We’ll also cool off as we get behind that system with a daytime high in the mid-teens on Saturday before cooling into low double digits on Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

We may get into a bit of sunshine on Monday before we get back in the clouds with a good chance of rain into the middle of the work week with daytime highs staying in the mid-teens for the most part.

Albert Katsiris took this Your Saskatchewan photo of three bears at Battlefords Provincial Park:

