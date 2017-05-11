Man charged in fatal 3-vehicle crash in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police have charged a 40-year-old man with five offences, including dangerous driving causing death, in connection with a fatal three-vehicle collision south of Fort Road.

On Sunday, March 26 at 9 a.m., it was reported a grey Honda Accord heading south on 66 Street at Ford Road went into the right lane and rear-ended a black Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala was forced off the road while the Accord veered into the northbound curb lane and struck a white Hyundai Sante Fe Sport head-on, police said.

The 58-year-old man driving the Impala died at the scene of the crash.

The Hyundai was being driven by a 55-year-old woman and was also carrying an eight-year-old girl. Both the driver and passenger, along with the 40-year-old man driving the Accord, were treated and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly 3-vehicle crash south of Fort Road: police

Abdirisak Hersi, 40, is charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police said speed was considered a major factor in the crash. It was Edmonton’s fourth fatality of 2017.