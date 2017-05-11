Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

Environment Canada says a coastal cold front will sweep eastwards across the mountains and into the southwest interior this afternoon, triggering the potential for the development of severe thunderstorms.

The thunderstorm is expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

The front will continue to advance eastwards into the Kootenay region this evening. The main threat from these storms is heavy downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.