BC Ferries adds extra sailings for May long weekend

Almost 90 extra sailings are being added to the most popular BC Ferries routes for the Victoria Day long weekend.

In a news release, BC Ferries says the most popular travel times for the long weekend are expected to be Thursday and Friday afternoons, and Saturday morning with the majority of traffic departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. Historically, the holiday Monday is an attractive time for travelers returning from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Here is a breakdown of the routes:

60 extra sailings are scheduled on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route

15 extra sailings are scheduled on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route

10 extra sailings are scheduled on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route

4 extra sailings are scheduled on the Earls Cove – Saltery Bay route

“Our latest promotion starts in time for the Victoria Day long weekend so our customers can take advantage of deep discounts on select sailings over the weekend,” said Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ vice president of marketing and travel services. “The Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion gives travelers choice of fare price if they have flexibility in their travel plans and allows greater space availability for other customers during the rest of the day.”

Reservations are at a discounted price if they are made seven days or more in advance on reservable routes.

Extra service is available from Thursday May 18, to Tuesday May 23.