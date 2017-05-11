Miley Cyrus resurfaces with new song, and it certainly sounds different

Miley Cyrus, 24, is back, treating fans to Malibu, her first solo single since late 2013’s Adore You.

The touching new song is inspired by the highs and lows of her relationship with on-off-on again fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other,” Cyrus tells Billboard of the song and her relationship.

The engaged couple fell in love while filming the 2010 film The Last Song. The two dated on-and-off before announcing their engagement in June 2012, which was called off in fall 2013. But they rekindled their romance two-and-a-half years later, getting engaged a second time this past October.

Malibu takes a step back from the more modern pop sounds of Wrecking Ball and We Can’t Stop, instead nodding to her country roots with an acoustic guitar.

“I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be. And not in the sense of manipulation – wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing – ‘How do I get attention?’ I never thought about that,” Cyrus says of her next studio album.

“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a f**k,” she continues. “But right now is not a time to give a f**k about people. I’m giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good, I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

Fellow singer Katy Perry has plenty of praise for Cyrus’ new sound.

Love this! Sounds like you just pulled up to liberation station ❤️✨🌊 https://t.co/NUFe28j78g — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 11, 2017

There is currently no set release date for Cyrus’ forthcoming album.