May 11, 2017 1:28 pm

Okanagan MP says feds ready to help flooding victims

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Residents in Lake Country prepare for potentially devastating floods.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr is assuring constituents that the federal government is ready to provide support and resources in the event of flooding disaster.

Fuhr says the government will continue to liaise with authorities in British Columbia in the event that a federal response is requested by the province.

The Okanagan MP plans to rise in the House of Commons Thursday  to make a statement about the current situation facing the Okanagan.

Fuhr will then make his way back to the Okanagan  to assist Kelowna-Lake Country residents in any way he can.

Residents are reminded to contact the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801 if they notice a potential problem or a flooding concern.

For up to date information on the situation residents can visit www.cordemergency.ca or contact the Information Office at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

 

 

