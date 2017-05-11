Compassionate grants extended to Hamilton beach-area homeowners

Residents of Hamilton’s beach strip, who have been hit hard by the flooding impacts of high Lake Ontario water levels, are the latest to be eligible for city grants of up to $1,000.

City Council has declared all rainstorms between April 20 and May 6 “disasters” to give flood-affected residents access to compassionate assistance.

Ward 5 Councillor Chad Collins says it’s been a new experience and “an eye-opener” for many who’ve purchased properties along the shoreline in recent years.

An April 20 storm, which hit the Dundas area especially hard, had already been declared a disaster.

The money comes from the Residential Municipal Relief Assistance Program, through which the city has spent more than $5 million on compassionate grants since 2005.