Confrontation in Prince Albert, Sask. ends with arrest

Prince Albert police have a man in custody after a confrontation in the northern Saskatchewan city.
Officers were called to the Cornerstone District on Wednesday at around 11:50 p.m. for a weapon complaint between two people known to each other.
They spoke to the complainant and used commercial video surveillance to determine a conflict had taken place with a man armed with a knife.
No injuries were reported.
Officers located the man a short distance away and arrested him.
The 30-year-old man is facing several charges including carrying a knife for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, two breaches of a court order, and being at large on an undertaking.
He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.
