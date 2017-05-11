Confrontation in Prince Albert, Sask. ends with arrest

Prince Albert police have a man in custody after a confrontation in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers were called to the Cornerstone District on Wednesday at around 11:50 p.m. for a weapon complaint between two people known to each other.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in Saskatoon machete attack

They spoke to the complainant and used commercial video surveillance to determine a conflict had taken place with a man armed with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located the man a short distance away and arrested him.

READ MORE: Bloody man found by Saskatoon police on 20th Street

The 30-year-old man is facing several charges including carrying a knife for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, two breaches of a court order, and being at large on an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.