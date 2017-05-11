Crime
May 11, 2017 1:05 pm
Updated: May 11, 2017 1:06 pm

Confrontation in Prince Albert, Sask. ends with arrest

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is in custody following a confrontation in Prince Albert.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police have a man in custody after a confrontation in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers were called to the Cornerstone District on Wednesday at around 11:50 p.m. for a weapon complaint between two people known to each other.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in Saskatoon machete attack

They spoke to the complainant and used commercial video surveillance to determine a conflict had taken place with a man armed with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located the man a short distance away and arrested him.

READ MORE: Bloody man found by Saskatoon police on 20th Street

The 30-year-old man is facing several charges including carrying a knife for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, two breaches of a court order, and being at large on an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cornerstone District
Knife
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Cornerstone District
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
weapon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News