Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder arrested in Aruba

A Toronto man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder since last year has been apprehended in Aruba.

Toronto police said Thursday that Michael Teddy Gibson, 30, was arrested at the end of April by the police force on the south Caribbean island.

Toronto police could not comment on the nature of the investigation in Aruba, but said there are efforts to bring Gibson back to Canada.

Gibson faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Julian Weekes, 27.

Police say Weekes was shot multiple times in front of the FUSE restaurant on Queen Street East on April 2, 2016, before 2 a.m. He was found lying on the sidewalk in front of the Shell gas station near Parliament and Richmond streets, and later died.

At a press conference on April 11 of last year, investigators said that the two men are believed to be known to each other.

“We don’t know how deep the friendship ran, but they were definitely associates,” Det. Sgt. Mike Patterson said.

