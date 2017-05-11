London police investigate report of man attempting to lure child into van

London Police are looking for a suspect after a stranger approached a little girl, telling her that her mother said she should go with him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around quarter to 9 Thursday morning in the area of Stoneybrook Crescent and Hastings Gate.

“A female was walking alone when she was approached by a white, older model Astro van or Safari van, possibly 80’s or 90’s style,” said Constable Sandasha Bough.

“Witnesses describe the van as having black bumpers and tinted rear windows.”

The suspect allegedly told the girl her mother said she should go with him.

Police have yet to confirm whether the girl responded, but said that she was not harmed and the suspect did not approach her any further.

Witnesses in the area have confirmed the description of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 60’s with white or grey hair.

Police are reminding parents and guardians to discuss safety measures with their children.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in anonymously online.

With files from Natalie Lovie.