May 11, 2017 12:37 pm

Toronto man dies in two-vehicle crash in Caledon

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say a Toronto man was killed in a collision in Caledon Wednesday evening.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/FILE
CALEDON, Ont. – Provincial police say a Toronto man has died in a two-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont.

OPP say a pickup truck and a car collided Wednesday evening at the intersection of The Gore Road and Healey Road.

They say the driver of the car, 67-year-old Romeo Canlas, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to a trauma centre with major injuries.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say no charges are expected to be laid.

