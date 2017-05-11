String of break-ins in south Calgary prompts warning from police

Calgary police are reminding homeowners to keep their residences secure amid a streak of break-ins in the city’s deep south over the weekend.

Investigators said 10 residential break-ins were reported in District 8 after garages, vehicles and homes were left unlocked.

In a news release, police warned break-ins are often crimes of opportunity.

“So far this year, the city has seen 35 house break and enters per week, or five per day. Typically, 50 per cent of these break-ins occur via an unsecure premise and can be prevented.”

Police said the force responds to an average of 18 break and enters each day, including both residential and commercial properties.

In an effort to reduce break-ins, Calgary police released the following tips: