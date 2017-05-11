String of break-ins in south Calgary prompts warning from police
Calgary police are reminding homeowners to keep their residences secure amid a streak of break-ins in the city’s deep south over the weekend.
Investigators said 10 residential break-ins were reported in District 8 after garages, vehicles and homes were left unlocked.
In a news release, police warned break-ins are often crimes of opportunity.
“So far this year, the city has seen 35 house break and enters per week, or five per day. Typically, 50 per cent of these break-ins occur via an unsecure premise and can be prevented.”
Police said the force responds to an average of 18 break and enters each day, including both residential and commercial properties.
In an effort to reduce break-ins, Calgary police released the following tips:
- Ensure that all doors and windows are secured at all times, even when you’re home. Culprits need mere moments to commit a theft or break in. If you do open any windows or doors, make sure you only open them for rooms that someone is present in.
- If you are spending time in your backyard, then always make sure your front door is locked and vice versa. If possible, keep a key with you and lock all your doors.
- Always lock your vehicles and close your garage doors, even if you are nearby or only leaving for a short period of time.
- Establish a routine where you check that all doors and windows, including the garage, are properly secured before leaving your home or going to bed. Make sure to remove garage door openers from vehicles parked outside your residence. Thirty-six per cent of break and enters occur overnight.
- Never leave spare keys for your residence or vehicle inside your vehicle or other obvious hiding spots around your residence.
- Offenders will often break into a residence as a way to steal a vehicle parked outside the residence. When you’re at home, store your vehicle keys away from the entrance to your house.
- Report any suspicious people or activity in your community by calling 403-266-1234 or 911 if there is a crime in progress.
