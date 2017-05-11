Final remains of murdered Nova Scotia aboriginal woman returned to family after eight years

The final remains of a murdered Mi’kmaq woman have been returned to her family, police said eight years to the day after her body was found outside a Halifax school

A statement from the family of Tanya Jean Brooks, who was also known as Tanya Lynch, said police had withheld her brain as part of the ongoing investigation into the still-unsolved murder.

It said the rest of her remains were returned to the family Wednesday, and a smudging ceremony was conducted with investigators and members of victim services and the medical examiner’s office.

“In Mi’kmaq culture, in order for our spirits to rest, our whole body needs to be as one,” the family said in a statement released Thursday, adding that Brooks is remembered as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

“With yesterday’s events, Tanya is whole again, which was our mother’s last wish before her death in September 2015. On behalf of our mother, it’s an honour to have Tanya complete so that she can return home (to) be laid to rest and our family can begin to heal.”

Police say Brooks’ body was found in a trench along the side of St. Pat’s Alexandra Elementary School on May 11, 2009.

They say she was known in the area and they were able to trace her movements until about 9 p.m. the night before, when she left police headquarters on Gottingen Street, near the school.

Police say they believe Brooks knew her assailant and that there are witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Her family pleaded for those witnesses to “break your silence.”

“We hope that laying Tanya to rest in the weeks ahead might also be the motivation needed to give someone the courage to come forward to the police,” the statement said.

“We know that people out there have information about her death who have yet to come forward to police and we appeal to them to do the right thing.”