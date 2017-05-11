Police search for man wanted in alleged weapons incident in southwestern Ontario

KINTAIL, Ont. – Provincial police say they’ve cordoned off two farms about 130 kilometres north of London, Ont., in an effort to locate a man involved in an alleged weapons-related incident.

They say the incident, that spans Huron and Bruce Counties, started Wednesday afternoon, but gave no other details.

OPP say the Huron County site is located just north of Kintail, and the second blocked-off property is located just south of Ripley, about 20 kilometres to the northeast in Bruce County.

They say they’re searching for a 29-year-old man, described as being around six feet in height, weighing around 200 pounds, with a medium build and black hair.

Investigators are encouraging area residents to secure their properties and vehicles and report any suspicious activity.