Scotty Creek subdivision in Ellison on evacuation alert

Some residents in the Scotty Creek subdivision of the Ellison area of the Regional District are now on Evacuation Alert.

439 properties along the following streets and addresses are affected by this alert and should be prepared to leave on short notice:

Weston Road

Seratoga Road

Chatham Court

Chatham Road

Daryl Road

Parkdale Road

Parkdale Crescent

Esquire Road

Norwood Road

Marion Road

Arvid Court

3235 Lakha Road

3231 through 3811 on Old Vernon Road

3340 Scotty Creek Road

4500 Block to 5100 Block on Scotty Creek Road

4700 to 4900 Bulman Road

A professional engineer will assess conditions of Scotty Creek in the morning before anticipated rainfall later in the day. More information on the status of this alert is expected by early tomorrow afternoon.

An evacuation alert means that residents may be asked to leave their homes with little advance notice for at least 72 hours. Residents should prepare by organizing an emergency supply kit with necessary medications, personal toiletries, change of clothing and personal and family documents.

All previous evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect. For up-to-date information about alerts and orders, visit www.cordemergency.ca/map , which is searchable by address.

Current weather patterns have created a complex series of events that will result in an extended flood season. Creeks and lakes are almost at full pool and any wind or weather events will create ongoing impacts for the coming weeks. Preventative measures like sandbags should remain in place.

With rising water levels, the possibility of widespread evacuations in the region is possible. Residents would only be ordered to evacuate if there is a threat of imminent danger. Not every sign of water inside your house is cause for an evacuation.

Crews have delivered more than 115 truckloads of sand across the Central Okanagan at more than 25 locations. Residents have been responding by taking steps to protect their properties with more than 200,000 sandbags delivered to the region.

Residents are responsible for their own sandbags and should keep any current sandbags in place. Flooding is ongoing and may last some time. Once the flooding threat has ended, information about what to so with sandbags will be provided via www.cordemergency.ca .

For information about sand and sandbag pickup locations and filling and placing sandbags, visit www.cordemergency.ca/beprepared/flood-faq .

The Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue, will reopen at 11:00 am tomorrow.