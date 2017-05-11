Scotty Creek subdivision in Ellison on evacuation alert
Some residents in the Scotty Creek subdivision of the Ellison area of the Regional District are now on Evacuation Alert.
439 properties along the following streets and addresses are affected by this alert and should be prepared to leave on short notice:
- Weston Road
- Seratoga Road
- Chatham Court
- Chatham Road
- Daryl Road
- Parkdale Road
- Parkdale Crescent
- Esquire Road
- Norwood Road
- Marion Road
- Arvid Court
- 3235 Lakha Road
- 3231 through 3811 on Old Vernon Road
- 3340 Scotty Creek Road
- 4500 Block to 5100 Block on Scotty Creek Road
- 4700 to 4900 Bulman Road
A professional engineer will assess conditions of Scotty Creek in the morning before anticipated rainfall later in the day. More information on the status of this alert is expected by early tomorrow afternoon.
An evacuation alert means that residents may be asked to leave their homes with little advance notice for at least 72 hours. Residents should prepare by organizing an emergency supply kit with necessary medications, personal toiletries, change of clothing and personal and family documents.
All previous evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect. For up-to-date information about alerts and orders, visit www.cordemergency.ca/map, which is searchable by address.
Current weather patterns have created a complex series of events that will result in an extended flood season. Creeks and lakes are almost at full pool and any wind or weather events will create ongoing impacts for the coming weeks. Preventative measures like sandbags should remain in place.
With rising water levels, the possibility of widespread evacuations in the region is possible. Residents would only be ordered to evacuate if there is a threat of imminent danger. Not every sign of water inside your house is cause for an evacuation.
Crews have delivered more than 115 truckloads of sand across the Central Okanagan at more than 25 locations. Residents have been responding by taking steps to protect their properties with more than 200,000 sandbags delivered to the region.
Residents are responsible for their own sandbags and should keep any current sandbags in place. Flooding is ongoing and may last some time. Once the flooding threat has ended, information about what to so with sandbags will be provided via www.cordemergency.ca.
For information about sand and sandbag pickup locations and filling and placing sandbags, visit www.cordemergency.ca/beprepared/flood-faq.
The Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Salvation Army Church, 1480 Sutherland Avenue, will reopen at 11:00 am tomorrow.
For up to date information on the situation including a map and to sign up for e-updates, visit www.cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via the https://twitter.com/CO_Emergopen_in_new and https://www.facebook.com/CORDEmergency/open_in_new or by phone at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).
