Ottawa given geography lesson after placing famous New Brunswick rock formation in Nova Scotia

New Brunswick had to give Ottawa a geography lesson after it mistakenly putting the famous Hopewell Rocks in the wrong province.

The “flower pot” rocks are one of the province’s premier tourist destinations, and the official Tourism New Brunswick Twitter feed objected Wednesday when Statistics Canada’s Twitter feed put them in Nova Scotia.

StatsCan tweeted: “How do #oceans say hi? They wave. The Bay of Fundy, NS has the world’s highest tide at 16.1m! #MotherOceanDay.”

How do #oceans say hi? They wave. 🌊 The Bay of Fundy, NS has the world’s highest tide at 16.1m! #MotherOceanDay — Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) May 11, 2017

It was accompanied by a photo of the Hopewell Rocks, striking rock formations caused by erosion off Hopewell Cape, N.B.

Tourism New Brunswick offered a wry response: “We hate to be that province, but that there is Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick. The other side of the Bay of Fundy.”

@StatCan_eng We hate to be that province, but that there is Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick. The other side of the Bay of Fundy. https://t.co/SdgAYQwLn2 — New Brunswick (@SeeNewBrunswick) May 10, 2017

It linked to a tourismnewbrunswick.ca page touting “the world’s highest tides” in “New Brunswick’s Bay of Fundy.”

— With files from Alexander Quon