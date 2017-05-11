Be prepared for flooding: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland is warning residents that the flooding situation could get worse before it gets better.

The warning stems from higher than usual water levels in creeks and waterways throughout the valley. Okanagan Lake is at full pool.

The District said there already has been some localized flooding in the Garnet Valley area where Aeneas Creek burst its banks near the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Tingley Street Tuesday.

“This situation was resolved, however concern remains regarding high creek levels and potential flooding over the next while,” the District said in a news release.

“Residents should be aware that a State of Local Emergency will be declared if a flooding situation arises which poses an imminent threat or hazard to the health, safety or welfare of residents and/or action is required to limit potential damage to property. A State of Local Emergency provides the District of Summerland with special regulations which allows for access to private property when public safety is threatened,” the District said.

The District said it will be delivering sand to various locations and sandbags will be available at the main firehall on Jubilee Road West.