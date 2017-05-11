Winnipeg Goldeyes excited to defend championship

The Winnipeg Goldeyes kicked off their preseason Wednesday night with a win — something the team is expecting to see a lot of in 2017.

The defending champs are looking for another strong summer on the field after winning the league title last season.

The team is back at Shaw Park Thursday night for another exhibition game before they ship off on a three week road trip to officially kick off the new campaign, and Global News chatted with some of the club before they leave.

Reporter Timm Bruch caught up with fish star Josh Romanski and general manager Andrew Collier at Shaw Park to talk about the on-field product.

But the in-game excitement isn’t the only buzz around the Goldeyes this year. The promotions team is capitalizing on a strong 2016 by bringing in new events for the 2017 season, including a night aiming to break a world record and a chance for fans to ride around the bases.

But the in-game excitement isn't the only buzz around the Goldeyes this year. The promotions team is capitalizing on a strong 2016 by bringing in new events for the 2017 season, including a night aiming to break a world record and a chance for fans to ride around the bases.