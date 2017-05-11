The Morning Show – Thursday, May 11th, 2017

Did you forget to tune into The Morning Show on AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

Toronto Zoo closed ‘until further notice’ as unionized staff go on strike.

Jennifer Tracey, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Toronto Zoo, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Cyber Crime Fears Drive Up Demand for Anti-Hacker Insurance.

David Shipley, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Information Technology Services at the University of New Brunswick, joined The Morning Show to chat about anti-hacker insurance.



It’s time we stopped paying for your river view.

Scott Gilmore, Maclean’s Magazine Columnist, joined The Morning Show to discuss his recent piece in Maclean’s Magazine.

Pebbles and Fred Flintstone held up sale of Kingston woman’s SUV.

Randy Hillier, PC MPP, joined The Morning Show to discuss this bizarre case.

Corrections minister to look at probation problems.

Carolyn Jarvis, Global News Investigative Reporter, breaks down her investigation into the Ontario probation system.

