Travel MB’s New Commercials Focus On Churchill, Winter in Winnipeg

Travel Manitoba is rolling out three new tourism commercials as it continues its “Canada’s Heart Beats” campaign.

The ads focus on the summer polar bear experience in Churchill, a Winnipeg winter and the northern lights.

All three commercials will be unveiled next week in Calgary to a crowd of 1,500 tourism wholesalers.

They will also soon be seen on all domestic and international flights with Air Canada and on TV in Winnipeg, Montreal and Toronto.

Travel Manitoba says the tourism industry brings in $1.5 billion to the province’s economy.