Features
May 11, 2017 10:36 am
Updated: May 11, 2017 10:39 am

Travel MB’s New Commercials Focus On Churchill, Winter in Winnipeg

Matt Carty By Reporter  680 CJOB

Travel Manitoba has unveiled three new commercials featuring Winnipeg in the winter and Churchill.

A A

Travel Manitoba is rolling out three new tourism commercials as it continues its “Canada’s Heart Beats” campaign.

The ads focus on the summer polar bear experience in Churchill, a Winnipeg winter and the northern lights.

All three commercials will be unveiled next week in Calgary to a crowd of 1,500 tourism wholesalers.

They will also soon be seen on all domestic and international flights with Air Canada and on TV in Winnipeg, Montreal and Toronto.

Travel Manitoba says the tourism industry brings in $1.5 billion to the province’s economy.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada's Heart Beats commercials
Churchill commercials
Manitoba travel commercials
Travel Manitoba commercials
Winnipeg Churchill Commercials
Winter in Winnipeg commercial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News