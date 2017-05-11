Man seriously injured in Saskatoon machete attack
A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after a machete attack.
Police were called to a home in the 300-block of Avenue K South at around 7:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday for a report that a man had been assaulted with a machete.
Officers arrived to find the victim had left the home.
Police received a call a few minutes later from hospital staff, informing them that a 24-year-old was seeking medical treatment for injuries to his head and an arm.
His injuries, while serious, are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Members of the Saskatoon police targeted enforcement and forensic indentation units continue to investigate.
