May 11, 2017 10:17 am
Updated: May 11, 2017 10:58 am

Man seriously injured in Saskatoon machete attack

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A man suffered serious injuries to his head and an arm in a Saskatoon machete attack.

A man is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after a machete attack.

Police were called to a home in the 300-block of Avenue K South at around 7:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday for a report that a man had been assaulted with a machete.

Officers arrived to find the victim had left the home.

Police received a call a few minutes later from hospital staff, informing them that a 24-year-old was seeking medical treatment for injuries to his head and an arm.

His injuries, while serious, are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Members of the Saskatoon police targeted enforcement and forensic indentation units continue to investigate.

