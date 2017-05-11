Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Citadel
A child was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Citadel.
It happened in the area of Citadel Drive N.W. and Citadel Meadow Bay N.W. at around 7:45 a.m.
EMS said the victim was a young girl, approximately eight years old. She was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
It’s unknown what type of injuries she sustained.
