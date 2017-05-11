Crime
May 11, 2017 10:10 am
Updated: May 11, 2017 10:13 am

Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Citadel

By Online Reporter

EMS respond to a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision at Citadel Drive N.W. and Citadel Meadow Bay N.W. on Thursday, May 11, 2017.


A child was rushed to hospital on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Citadel.

It happened in the area of Citadel Drive N.W. and Citadel Meadow Bay N.W. at around 7:45 a.m.

EMS said the victim was a young girl, approximately eight years old. She was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

It’s unknown what type of injuries she sustained.

