Crime
May 11, 2017 9:53 am

Man faces 3 life sentences for Indianapolis ‘Purge’ killing spree

By Staff The Associated Press

This image provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Johnathan Cruz.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP
A A

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is facing three consecutive life sentences for killing three people over four days in attacks that authorities say he justified by citing the horror movie, The Purge.

A Marion County judge is scheduled Thursday to formally sentence 20-year-old Johnathan Cruz, who pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder. Prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty.

READ MORE: ‘The Purge’ inspired 19-year-old’s 4-day killing spree, authorities say

Cruz was charged with fatally shooting three men during attacks on Indianapolis’ east and north sides last spring. Detectives say a witness told them Cruz confessed he’d been “purging” by shooting and robbing people, referring to the 2013 movie with a plot about violent crime, including murder, being legal one night each year.

Prosecutor Terry Curry says the attacks by Cruz were “absolutely random.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Indianapolis
Indianapolis Purge
Indianapolis Purge killings
Johnathan Cruz
Johnathan Cruz Purge killings
The Purge
The Purge killing spree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News