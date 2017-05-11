Blue Rodeo playing Saskatoon Ex

Blue Rodeo is coming back to Saskatoon.

The iconic country rockers will hit the Saskatoon Ex grandstand on Aug. 11 as they tour Canada in support of their new album, 1000 Arms.

2017 also marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Outskirts, the group’s first album, which included the hits Try, Rose-Coloured Glasses and the title track.

Since forming in 1984, Blue Rodeo has sold over four-million records, won multiple Juno Awards and been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

It’s the second act announced to headline the 2017 Saskatoon Ex.

Johnny Reid will hit the stage on Aug. 8 to open the six-day exhibition.

All shows to the grandstand are free with admission to the Ex.