Resident helps alert downstairs tenant when fire breaks out in Vancouver home

Investigators are still on scene in East Vancouver, hoping to determine what sparked an overnight house fire.

The fire broke out in a basement suite of a house in the 3100-block of East 16 Ave. late Wednesday night.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting out from the basement. Officials say a man living upstairs spotted the flames and ran downstairs to help the tenant.

They were both taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

There is heavy damage to the downstairs suite and moderate damage to the main floor.

Officials say they don’t know the cause of the fire but they do say it started in the basement and does not appear to be suspicious.