May 11, 2017 8:34 am
Updated: May 11, 2017 9:04 am

Firefighters battle early morning North End fire, save 2 pet birds

WINNIPEG — Firefighters saved two pet birds from a blaze at a North End home Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a house in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue around 5:40 a.m.

“Crews responded from nearby stations and found the rear of the building heavily involved with fire luckily enough most of the fire was contained to the exterior of the building,” Don Enns with the Winnipeg Fire Department said.

Enns said three people had escaped from the home but that firefighters went in inside to rescue two birds.

There’s no word yet on the amount of damage or what caused the fire.

