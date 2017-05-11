Environment
Cape Bretoners wary of flooding as heavy rain continues

FILE: A washed out road and damaged guard rail is shown in Sydney, N.S., Tuesday, Oct.11, 2016. The estimated cost for damage caused by the Thanksgiving Day floods in Cape Breton could exceed $15 million, says the Nova Scotia government.

People in Cape Breton are keeping a close eye on a section of the Cabot Trail that reopened after being washed out by heavy rains.

Victoria County warden Bruce Morrison says sections of the famed trail were submerged under water and impassable.

He said numerous homes in the area have flooded basements and the situation could worsen.

Up to another 50 millimetres of rain are expected before Cape Breton skies begin to clear later on Thursday.

The Transportation Department says some roadways reopened Wednesday with minor damage that still needs repair, while other roads could be closed for weeks.

It says large culverts were washed out and the rain swept debris downstream, blocking the entrance to the culverts and causing flooding.

