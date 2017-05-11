Crime
May 11, 2017 7:41 am

4th week of testimony in William Sandeson murder trial to wrap up Thursday

By Reporter  Global News

William Sandeson arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, October 27, 2015.

The Canadian Press
Testimony in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson, 24, is scheduled to resume Thursday morning at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Sandeson was arrested in August 2015 and charged in connection with the homicide of Taylor Samson, 22. Samson’s body has never been found.

Thursday will mark the end of the trial’s fourth week.

In total, 32 court days over eight weeks have been set aside to hear the case.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging the proceedings.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

