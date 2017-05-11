Family altercation leads to overnight stabbing in Saint-Laurent
A man was stabbed after a family argument escalated in Saint-Laurent early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just after midnight in front of an apartment building on Décarie Boulevard near Côte-Vertu.
READ MORE: Police investigate second Saint-Laurent stabbing
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed by another man.
The victim fled the scene and took refuge in a nearby restaurant where he was treated by police and ambulance technicians.
READ MORE: Teen in hospital after Saint-Laurent stabbing
“He was taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds to the upper body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle. “He is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect — a 26-year-old relative — was taken into custody and was to be questioned by Montreal police on Wednesday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.