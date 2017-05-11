Family altercation leads to overnight stabbing in Saint-Laurent

A man was stabbed after a family argument escalated in Saint-Laurent early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight in front of an apartment building on Décarie Boulevard near Côte-Vertu.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed by another man.

The victim fled the scene and took refuge in a nearby restaurant where he was treated by police and ambulance technicians.

“He was taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds to the upper body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle. “He is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect — a 26-year-old relative — was taken into custody and was to be questioned by Montreal police on Wednesday.