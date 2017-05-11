Overnight drive-by shooting at Hamilton west mountain home

A 39-year old woman is out of hospital after being shot in the leg during an overnight drive-by on the west mountain.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. while the woman was inside the home.

Police say the home on West 5th and Mohawk Road was also the target of a home invasion on Monday.

Police say they are looking for a gold SUV in connection with the home invasion. They’re asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

The home at 489 West 5th, equipped with a security camera, can be seen with multiple bullet holes above the front door.

This latest shooting comes as the search continues for three suspects following this week’s home invasion and shooting in Hamilton’s northeast end.

The the two teenaged suspects arrested at the scene are facing a raft of charges including aggravated assault, break and enter and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man who was shot is recovering in Hamilton General hospital from what were described as life-threatening injuries.

There have been nine shooting incidents in Hamilton in the past month and Const. Steve Welton admits police are concerned they’re happening in residential neighbourhoods in the middle of the day.