4 dead, 2 injured in Hwy. 401 crash near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police say four people were killed and two others were seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1:25 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway west of Joyceville Road.

Police said seven vehicle were involved in the crash including four tractor-trailers, a commercial truck and two passenger vehicles.

Police said four people were killed after the vehicle they were in caught on fire. Two others from another vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the age and identities of the crash victims.

Highway 401 westbound at Joyceville Road will remain closed for the investigation.