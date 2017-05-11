Investigations
May 11, 2017 1:47 am

Search continues for puppy that fled Revelstoke crash scene

Have you seen Dierdre?

Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a black puppy that fled a roll-over Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened 5 km east of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway at 1:25 p.m.

A mini-van was seen loosing control then hitting a ditch and rolling.

The driver, a 26-year-0ld man from Alberta, was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops in serious condition.

A black Mastiff named Dierdre was in a kennel inside the car during the crash, but is believed to have fled, said RCMP Cpl. Thomas Blakney.

Searchers have yet to locate the seven-month-old puppy, which is said to be friendly.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

 

