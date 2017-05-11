COMMENTARY: Ever watched a kidney transplant live?

To say that technology has come a long way is an understatement, no matter the generation.

The fact that most can access information or communicate around the world in a split second is nothing short of miraculous.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton used that technology yesterday to livestream a kidney transplant for those who have never set foot in an operating room.

I’m not sure if this would alleviate your concerns or make you more squeamish.

This is nothing new for St. Joseph’s Hospital — they perform the procedure twice a week, but it’s a first for them on YouTube.

The hope is to raise awareness for kidney disease and organ donation.

As I watched with my hands over my face, peering out through my fingers, I was fascinated by the precision and ease of the procedure from first incision to sew-up.

That was until the surgeon yelled, “Wait! I can’t find my keys!”

Just kidding!

A loving wife gave the ultimate gift to her ailing husband and ultimately, their teenage daughters — more precious time.

Thanks to organ donation.