Commentary
May 11, 2017 5:00 am

COMMENTARY: Ever watched a kidney transplant live?

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  AM900 CHML
Doctors at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton livestreamed a kidney transplant on Wednesday.

AP Photo/University of Goteborg, Johan Wingborg
To say that technology has come a long way is an understatement, no matter the generation.

The fact that most can access information or communicate around the world in a split second is nothing short of miraculous.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton used that technology yesterday to livestream a kidney transplant for those who have never set foot in an operating room.

READ MORE: St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton livestreams kidney transplant

I’m not sure if this would alleviate your concerns or make you more squeamish.

This is nothing new for St. Joseph’s Hospital — they perform the procedure twice a week, but it’s a first for them on YouTube.

The hope is to raise awareness for kidney disease and organ donation.

As I watched with my hands over my face, peering out through my fingers, I was fascinated by the precision and ease of the procedure from first incision to sew-up.

That was until the surgeon yelled, “Wait! I can’t find my keys!”

Just kidding!

A loving wife gave the ultimate gift to her ailing husband and ultimately, their teenage daughters — more precious time.

Thanks to organ donation.

 

