Liberals sweep all seven Okanagan ridings

While the jury is still out on who will form government in British Columbia, the BC Liberal Party maintained its stronghold in the Okanagan by sweeping all seven ridings by large margins.

BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark was re-elected in Kelowna West after winning a 2013 by-election.

Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick won a third term in Kelowna-Lake Country by more than 9,000 votes.

“It is starting to sink in, so it is great, I feel wonderful and so proud to work with such a great team,” Letnick said at Okanagan Liberal headquarters on Tuesday night.

Fellow cabinet minister Steve Thomson was also re-elected for a third time in the riding of Kelowna-Mission with almost 60 per cent of the vote.

In the north Okanagan, Eric Foster clinched his third term in the riding of Vernon-Monashee.

“For anybody who has never done this, this is the longest day of your life, so we are really pleased,” Foster said.

Greg Kyllo will return to office in the Shuswap.

The closest race in the Okanagan was in Boundary-Similkameen where Liberal incumbent Linda Larson won a second term despite strong efforts by the NDP to unseat her.

“I think people were concerned about what the cost would be associated with an NDP government,” she said.

A difficult defeat for NDP challenger Colleen Ross who was visibly emotional during her concession speech.

“Here in the Boundary-Similkameen maybe they are just not ready yet for the kind of love we wanted to pour into their lives,” she said.

Also in the south Okanagan Dan Ashton clinched a second term in Penticton.

There was a crushing defeat for the Greens and the NDP in the Okanagan.

“It is tough being Green right,” said Alison Shaw, Green candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country.

“I’m disappointed of course,” said Shelley Cook, NDP candidate in Kelowna-West.

Now all eyes shift to the province-wide results as B.C. could see its first minority government in 65 years.