Saskatchewan lends helping hand to provinces fighting spring floods

Knowing first-hand the devastation flooding can cause, Saskatchewan has been quick to lend a helping hand to provinces in need this spring.

More than 130 communities in B.C, Ontario and Quebec have been affected by flooding this year.

Two workers from Saskatchewan and two more from Manitoba are in Ontario lending a helping hand while sandbag-filling machines have been sent to British Columbia.

Duane McKay of Saskatchewan’s Emergency Management office said the pair from the province will step in to offer relief to crews that have been working with planning and organizing equipment.

McKay added Saskatchewan has a large cache of equipment saved up from 2011 and 2014 on stand-by and they provided a list of equipment available to the provinces in need.