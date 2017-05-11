Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, May 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A transition to a wetter pattern will happen today. A cold front will slowly push through the BC Interior with showers and the risk of thundershowers.

Showers will linger tomorrow with the slow passage of this front.

An upper trough remains in the forecast this weekend, keeping a slight risk for showers in the forecast with sunny breaks in between.

Today’s daytime high range: 16 to 22C

~ Duane/Wesla