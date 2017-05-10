Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

A transition to a wetter pattern starts tomorrow. A cold front will slowly push through the BC Interior with showers and the risk of thundershowers Thursday.

Showers will linger on Friday with the slow passage of this front.

An upper trough remains in the forecast this weekend, keeping a slight risk for showers in the forecast with sunny breaks in between.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 16 to 22C

~ Duane/Wesla