Multiple vehicles and garages broken into in Regina’s northwest end

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are reporting a spike in property crimes as the temperature spikes.

RPS received seven reports of garage break-and-enters Monday night. All of the reports come from west and northwest Regina in the following areas:

6300 block – 8th Avenue (two incidents)

6200 block – 8th Avenue

7300 block – 5th Avenue

7800 block Sparrow Street

0-100 block Krauss Street (two incidents)

According to police, detached garages appear to be the most common target. The RPS added that in some cases, the doors were unlocked, not secured properly, or in poor condition.

Items stolen include sports equipment, clothing, sunglasses and CDs. Garage door openers were also stolen in two cases.

Police also received reports of three thefts from vehicles that occurred in the same area and time frame. These thefts occurred on the 7700-block of Venture Road, 7800-block of Sparrow Road and 300-block of Prairieview Drive.

Cash was stolen from each vehicle. In two cases, a purse or wallet was taken along with the contents, including credit cards and identification.

All of these thefts are under investigation. Police have no suspects at this time.

Police encourage residents to make sure garages and vehicles are properly locked, secured, and valuables are removed or not in plain sight.