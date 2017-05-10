Student faces charges after threat made against Spruce Grove school on Snapchat

A student was arrested on Wednesday after police said a threat was made against Spruce Grove Composite High School on Snapchat.

Police were called to the high school shortly before 9 a.m. after a snap was sent, “relaying threats to carry out an act of violence at the school,” RCMP said in a media release.

Police said the social media threat involved a picture of an airsoft gun.

At no time were students or staff in danger, RCMP stressed.

A student was taken into custody and now faces Criminal Code charges in relation to the threat. The student’s identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.