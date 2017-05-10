COMMENTARY: President ‘Rock’ has a unique ring

He’s already conquered Hollywood, and now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is eyeing the White House.

In an interview with GQ, the actor and former pro-wrestler says he thinks a presidential run is “a real possibility,” adding if he were president, “poise” and “leadership” would be top priorities.

It would be very interesting to see Johnson on the campaign trail, let alone the Oval Office.

Can you imagine he and President Donald Trump sparring in a TV debate in the run to the White House in 2020?

Talk about a main event.

And before you scoff at the idea, take this into account.

There have been many, many athletes who have jumped from the sports arena to the political arena.

Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, basketball player Kevin Johnson, football stars Steve Largent and Jack Kemp, boxer Manny Pacquiao, hockey legend Ken Dryden are just a few of the high-profile athletes who made the jump.

“The Rock” did not endorse either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election because he didn’t want to upset any fans or sway opinion in one direction or another.

So I guess you can say that he doesn’t have the stain of either of those two politicians on his hands.

President Rock does have a unique ring to it, doesn’t it?