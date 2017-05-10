Halifax police look for 2 men after Dartmouth stabbing in attempted robbery

Halifax police are seeking information about two men in connection with an attempted robbery and stabbing in Dartmouth, Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to Jackson Road at 11:11 a.m. to a report of a man who had been stabbed. On arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

The victim told police he had been walking in the area when two men approached him and attempted to rob him. He said he told them he didn’t have anything and then one of the suspects slashed him. The two men then fled the area in the direction of Victoria Road. The 18-year-old was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A police dog was brought in to track alongside patrol members who contained the area shortly after the incident, but the two men were not found.

Police say the 18-year-old and the two men were not known to each other.

The first man is described as white, five-foot-six with a thin build, between the ages of 16 to 20. He was wearing black clothing, black sneakers and had his face covered at the time of the incident. The second suspect was said to be a black man with a light complexion, standing six-feet and aged 16 to 20. He was also wearing black clothing and had his face covered, but wore white sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.