London youth recognized for volunteerism at Queen’s Park

A young Londoner is one of three Ontarians recognized for their volunteer contributions with The Ontario Medal for Young Volunteers.

Justin Tiseo of London received the medal — awarded to people between 15 and 24-years-old — for his efforts growing a high school charity into a citywide fundraising event.

“Justin’s volunteerism began when he was a student at John Paul the Second Catholic Secondary School,” said Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Laura Albanese, while presenting the awards at Queen’s Park, Wednesday evening.

“In 2010, he learned that a friend’s mother, a breast cancer survivor, was organizing the first ONERUN fundraising campaign. Inspired by the ONERUN idea of one survivor running 100 kilometres in one day, Justin decided to organize a ONERUN event at his high school. That first year — while still in Grade 9 — he managed to encourage 12 theme teams of 10 students to compete their own 100-km journey.”

Since the first year, the school’s ONERUN event has turned into ONERUN week.

“Although he’s moved on to university, Justin continues to oversee the fundraiser. Under his expert leadership, the event now takes place over an entire week and includes more than 3,000 students from five area high schools,” Albanese explained.

Tiseo was honoured alongside Joshua Austin of Orangeville, who was recognized for challenging discrimination, and advocating for LGBTQ youth and young people dealing with mental illness, and Christopher McCormick of Sudbury, who volunteered thousands of hours to various causes.